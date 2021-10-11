Jameela Jamil claps back against producing credit backlash: ‘Sick of the internet’

Jameela Jamil has taken to social media to call out all those women who discredit female producers after getting criticism over her own producing credits in James Blake’s new album.

The Good Place actor shared her thoughts on Twitter and even captioned it with the words, "A lot of mostly women insisting I couldn't possibly have actually worked on my boyfriend's music, and that he must have just credited me to be nice… I was a DJ for 8 years, and studied music for 6 years before that.”

She even followed it up on Instagram with a screenshot of her tweet and a caption that went into greater detail.

It read, “Man. James had to fight me to take credit on this album because I was so Preemptively sick of the internet. Especially after this same thing happened on his last record that I worked for countless hours on.”

“An additional hilarious side to this misogyny is that they only don’t believe in my musical input when they love the songs. If they don’t like a song then suddenly I CAN produce and it’s all my fault, and I produced the whole thing alone! LOL.”



“In the end, I took the credit I deserved because of how important it is for women who work on music to visibly exist in the space of music production, and because I would want any of you who follow me to take ownership of what is rightfully your achievements.”

“I hope you’re taking credit for your work wherever you are in the world right now. I hope you know that if you’re not being believed over your achievements… that it’s not a reflection of you…”

“It’s a reflection of people who are so underachieving, cowardly and insecure that they can’t fathom that you could be impressive. And it happens at every level in every industry. Even to me. Even when I don’t credit myself, my boyfriend just quietly credited me.”

“We are in this [expletive] together. Representation matters. It is not our responsibility to be believed, liked, understood or approved of.”

You just carry on as you are. I’m right there with you. Giving everyone the finger!