Demi Lovato honours late friend Tommy in new single, ‘Unforgettable’ 

Pop icon Demi Lovato is paying tribute to their late friend Tommy who died after a drug overdose.
The Skyscraper singer, 29, took to their social media and dropped their new single, titled Unforgettable (Tommy’s Song), in memory of their late friend who died two years ago.
"Two years ago I lost someone who meant so much to me. His name was Tommy and he was such a beautiful, special man," they wrote as sharing a clip of the song on their Instagram.
"I wrote this song the day after I found out that he had lost his battle with addiction,” added Lovato.
Through the help of the track, Lovato is promoting the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s hotline [1-800-662-HELP].
Lovato further announced that the net proceeds for the song will go to The Voices Project, which is a grassroots recovery advocacy organization.
"This disease is extremely cunning and powerful," wrote Lovato.
