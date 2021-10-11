Justin Bieber features a look at his life with wife Hailey

Canadian singer Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin attended the 2021 Met Gala Celebrating in America: A Lexicon of Fashion at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.



Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin took a moment to discuss their future plans for having a baby in Bieber's new Amazon Prime documentary, Justin Bieber: Our World.

The newly-released film, which offers a behind-the-scenes look at Bieber putting on an intimate New Year's Eve concert following COVID health and safety protocols and streaming the show for fans around the world, also features a look at his life with wife Hailey.



A little over an hour into Our World, in a personal clip of the couple taking a stroll together (with Justin on camera and Hailey behind the camera), the two talk about what's in store for the year of 2021.

