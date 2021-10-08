







Selena Gomez reveals about her feelings for Chris Evans

Singer-actress Selena Gomez confessed having a crush on the Marvel Universe star Chris Evans which took fans by surprise.



Back in 2015, Selena addressed a number of questions about her Hollywood crush.

On her recent appearance at the Watch What Happens Live the host Andy Cohen asked “Now that you're single, who is your number one Hollywood crush.”

To this, the star replied by saying, “I kind of have a crush on Chris Evans. Isn't he cute? He's very cute. He's either going to hate me or love me.”

Since the duo made their appearance together on social media fans have been speculating that they might be dating since Selena once opened up on having strong affection for him.

According to reports, Chris has followed Selena on Instagram just recently which gave rise to more speculations.