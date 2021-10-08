Meghan Markle’s ‘worldwide PR’ move for ‘pricey’ children’s book hits rock bottom

Experts note all of Meghan Markle’s worldwide ventures for her pricey children’s book has failed to improve dwindling sales.



Royal commentator and expert Neil Sean brought this claim forward.

According to Express UK Sean claimed, “A few months ago, in a fanfare of glory, there was the big publicity hype for Meghan Markle's first book.”

“I don't know if it's a novel children's book, still haven't quite worked out what it's meant to be. What people do think here in the United Kingdom is it's incredibly pricey, it's too expensive for the type of book that it is.”

“It's also interesting to note that Penguin Random House, the publishers of Harry's forthcoming book were hoping for a spike in sales.”

“As you know Harry and Meghan decided to pop over to the Big Apple, and it was at that point that Meghan decided to do something, in what we call in celebrity terms, a Madonna.”

“That is, she decided to read extracts from her book to those school children that she visited while dressed in all those designer threads, being totally relatable in diamonds and all that sort of stuff.”

Not only that, “When you consider that worldwide PR with all the press there, everybody repeating the name of the book and of course, showing it on newsreels and stuff like that across social media and print, you would have expected a spike in sales.”

“Well sadly for Meghan, that's not been the case, in fact, there's not really been a spike in sales at all, even though the book's been reduced on various sites.”