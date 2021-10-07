Scott Disick back to dating weeks after Amelia Hamlin breakup

The dad of three has slowly started to go on dates again

Scott Disick is back at dating, after taking a brief while to move on from girlfriend Amelia Hamlin.



The dad of three has slowly started to go on dates again and is hopeful of finding love again.

"The split from Amelia was sudden and unexpected. He was pretty shocked about it. He has slowly been dating, but is not serious with anyone," a source close to Disick revealed.

"He seems good though. He is around for his kids a lot. He loves spending time with them," the insider added.

The Flip It Like Disick star co-parents sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and daughter Penelope, 9, with ex Kourtney Kardashian.

"Scott and Kourtney are doing okay too," the source added. "He is still not completely over how serious Kourtney is with Travis. He is trying to let it go though. They want to make the upcoming holidays special for the kids so this is the focus."

As revealed by sources, Hamlin broke it off with Disick after he allegedly called out Kourtney for excessive PDA with Travis Barker.