Jesy Nelson says she filmed music video week after suicide attempt

Jesy Nelson got candid about her suicide attempt that got her mother begging to quit Little Mix.

Speaking on the Happy Place podcast, the songstress opened up about her struggles with mental health.

She shared that after suffering years and years of trolling and online abuse, after becoming an international sensation, she had overdosed after which her mother begged her to quit the group.

However the 30-year-old went on to shoot a music video with the British girl group a week later.

She said: "Yeah. Well, I just remember obviously the first time, so obviously I'd taken an overdose. I went into hospital and then I had a music video like a week after."

"And obviously my mum found out and she was distraught and she was outright: 'This is it, you're not doing this anymore'. Because my mum's the kind of mum that's like, 'Jes, we couldn't give a [expletive] what you do as long as you're happy. That's all I care about'",

"So she was like, 'No. This isn't happening anymore. I'm like not putting my foot down and you're coming out of this.' And obviously I didn't know what to do at the time because it was very early stages of Little Mix as well."