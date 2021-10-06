Emily VanCamp talks about The Resident exit: 'It’s such a bittersweet moment '

Emily VanCamp is expressing her emotions post exiting The Resident.
Tuesday night marked the actor's last appearance on the show, where her character, Nic Nevin, breathed her last after deadly accident.
Speaking in a recent interview, Emily touched on her decision to leave the show, iterating it was the right time since she has also welcomed daughter Iris.
“It’s such a bittersweet moment for me. I loved doing The Resident so much for the four years I was on it. Oftentimes you hear about someone exiting a show because something bad had happened or there was some bad blood. But in this case, it’s the exact opposite," began Emily.
She continued,"There’s nothing but love and respect between all of us and this decision was not an easy one for anybody but it was the right one for me, personally. I’m grateful that I was met with understanding and compassion."
Selena Gomez teases the upcoming release of a new collaboration with Coldplay titled ‘Let Somebody Go’
Prince Harry ‘risks great danger’ to Prince Charles’ chances at ascension with continued grievances
Experts highlight just how much Prince Harry is risking in his attempts to ‘sell a few books’
'I am so blessed to have fans who let me entertain them,' said Reese Witherspoon
'I’ve lost a lot of money because I travel more than six months out of the year,' the rapper said
Experts speculate Harry, Meghan Markle's need to ‘boost relatability’ like Prince William, Kate Middleton