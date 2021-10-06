Hailey Bieber shows off her model legs in a pair of clinging black leggings

Hailey Bieber sizzles in stunning outfit as she appears in LA

Hailey Bieber sizzles in stunning outfit as she appears in LA

Hailey Bieber, who is one of the best-known models in the world due to her picture perfect legs, proved that a lot of effort goes into maintaining her model figure.



Justin Bieber's sweetheart was spotted shortly after a tough Pilates workout in Los Angeles on Monday morning.

The 24-year-old supermodel showcased her model legs in a pair of clinging black leggings and gave just a peek at her toned tum in a matching cropped top.

The fashionista teamed the athleticwear with white tube socks and strappy black sandals and covered up with a black leather jacket, accessorizing with a pair of black aviator shades while carrying along her iPhone and car keys.

The gorgeous lady put her brunette tresses on display as she let her natural looks shine by going make-up free.

Canadian singer Justin Bieber admitted last year in his Seasons YouTube series that Hailey took the lead in the planning of their big day. He also noted that his sweet wife 'was involved in pretty much all of the decision making as far as the wedding was concerned. I just basically showed up.'