Sophia Bush says she would be open to reprising her role in ‘One Tree Hill’ reboot

Hollywood star Sophia Bush has addressed hearsay around the reboot of One Tree Hill.
The 39-year-old actor said that she would be open to the show returning for a reboot with her reprising her character as Brooke Davis, while chatting in an interview with HollywoodLife.
“I think at the end of the day, we like to be together no matter what. That’s why we’re having wine on FaceTime multiple nights a week!” she said.
Bush also mentioned that her love for the show is the sole reason why she and costar Bethany Joy Lenz recap the entire nine seasons on their podcast, Drama Queens.
“It’s so much fun for us to have an excuse to hang out for 3 hours a week and also to reclaim our show,” she said.
“I think we have such nostalgia and love and loyalty for our characters and to be frank, if there was a way for us to do something that wouldn’t further empower the people that were so inappropriate to us then, I’d be open to that,” she added.
