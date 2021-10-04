Hermes holds Paris Fashion Week show at airport hangar

The models lined up and were facing the audience when an airplane landed

French luxury group Hermes International shuttled the fashion press to an airport on the outskirts of Paris for its spring ready-to-wear catwalk show, sending fitted leather crop tops, silky dresses and relaxed trousers down a circular catwalk set up in a hangar.



Robot cameras whizzed around the runway and dropped from the ceiling, filming the models as they marched past the audience seated on a platform at the center of the space.

Paris Fashion Week, which runs through October 5, has kicked into full swing this season with dozens of labels holding in-person shows following months of disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hermes women’s ready-to-wear creative director Nadege Vanhee-Cybulki added modern touches to her feminine silhouettes, with paper-bag waists on long skirts and trousers.

In a nod to the house’s tradition as a saddlery maker, tops and jackets were embellished with discrete leather buckles and studs, while yellow jackets in leather brightened the muted palette of neutral colors.

For the finale, the bronze-hued panels serving as a backdrop rolled to the side, offering an open view on the runway of the Bourget airport, a hub for private jets.

The models lined up and were facing the audience when an airplane landed. - Reuters