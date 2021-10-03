Britney Spears unlikely to ever perform again

Pop icon Britney Spears has no plans to perform again, after her father Jamie Spears was removed as her conservator last week.
The 39-year-old’s singing career is being put on the back burner with little to no chance that she will ever take the stage to perform again, as reported by TMZ.
The news comes months after the musician’s manager Larry Rudolph resigned in July over the singer’s desire to “officially retire.”
“It has been over 2½ years since Britney and I last communicated, at which time she informed me she wanted to take an indefinite work hiatus,” he shared at the time.
Earlier, in June, Britney told the court that she felt “enslaved” by her father during his guardianship as she was forced to perform endlessly.
“In California, the only similar thing to this is called sex trafficking, making anyone work against their will, taking all their possessions away: credit card, phone, passport,” she told the court.
Kate Middleton hailed as a new ‘saviour for the royal family’
Queen Elizabeth was accompanied by Prince Charles
Prince Harry’s wish for Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle was ‘doomed’ from the start
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s NYC trip suggests the ‘royal feud is far from over’
Queen Elizabeth has reportedly decided to fund all of Prince Andrew's legal fees for the abuse case
Experts believe Prince Harry may decide to name royal that called out Archie’s skin color in new memoir