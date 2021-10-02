Colin Jost's mom didn't approve of his and Scarlett Johannson's baby name

The comedian weighed in on his family members' reaction to the name of their son

Colin Jost revealed his mother did not like his and Scarlett Johannson's decision to name their baby Cosmo.



While speaking to Seth Meyers on The Late Show, the SNL comedian weighed in on his family members' reaction to the name of their son.

After prefacing his explanation by saying his family has always been "very supportive," Jost admitted, "My mom, I would say, was slightly thrown by it and didn't quite understand it. I don't know if she thought it was kind of like a hippie thing."

"She would call us after three or four days, she'd be like, 'Cosmo,'" Colin recalled.

"And she'd be like, 'And now, is it final? Like, did you submit the birth certificate?' And we're like, 'Oh, yeah, we did that at the hospital.' She was like 'OK, interesting. Because I was reading that there's also a name Cosimo with an 'I,' so that could also be an option. Maybe Cosimo, that's his real name, but then you can call him still Cosmo.'"

"Eventually, she started meeting various members of the Italian community who have a lot of Cosmo relatives," the 39-year-old went on to share. "And so then she would call, and she would say, 'I met someone—they said their uncle's name is Cosmo. So it is OK.'"