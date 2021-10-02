Jennifer Aniston turned down 'Serendipity' to avoid being rom-com queen

The actress passed on 'Serendipity' in order to avoid being typecast

Jennifer Aniston did not want to be labelled as the rom-com queen, specially after doing hit sitcom Friends.

For this reason, the actress passed on Serendipity in order to avoid being typecast, according to director Peter Chelsom, who said she was doing the 9os comedy show when he offered her the film.

“I distinctly remember Jennifer Aniston coming in to meet us,” Chelsom told Insider. “I remember when she came in, she said, ‘I do a romantic comedy once a week,’ her being on Friends at the time. So, she clearly had other things on her plate and it was her decision not to do it.”

The filmmaker also noted that Aniston met with him “in good faith without an offer,” adding, “We definitely would have made her an offer if she wanted to make [the movie].”

He added that Watchmen star Carla Gugino also came “extremely close” to being cast, saying her audition was “spectacular.”

Chelsom ultimately went on to cast Kate Beckinsale opposite John Cusack in the movie.