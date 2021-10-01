Idris Elbas wife Sabrina shows off her grace in black evening dress

Idris Elba's wife Sabrina shows off her grace in black evening dress Idris Elb was also looking dashing in a black dress shirt and matching trousers

By Web Desk

Award winning actor Idris Elba's glamorous wife Sabrina wowed in an elegant black evening dress as the couple put on a loved-up display at Annabel's fundraiser on Thursday.

Sabrina and her superstar husband Idris stunned onlookers with her chic appearance at Annabel's For The Amazon fundraiser in central London.



The celebrity couple looked smashing as they were arm in arm, attracting massive applause from fellow guests.

Elba's 32-year-old wife drew attention to her slender physique in a gorgeous outfit with a fitted detail.

Idris, 49, was also looking dashing in a black dress shirt and matching trousers as he posed for photos alongside his wife.



Idris Elba previously won a Golden Globe for best actor in a miniseries or television film for his role as DCI John Luther in the BBC psychological crime drama of the same name.