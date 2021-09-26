BALOCHISTAN: A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred when the Frontier Corps (FC) troops and terrorists exchanged fire in Machh, Balochistan.
A statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Sunday said that two other soldiers fighting beside martyred Sepoy Irfan, sustained injuries in the clash.
According to the military's media wing, the casualties occurred during swift action by the FC troops in response to the terrorists’ bid to target the security forces' checkpoint in Machh.
The ISPR said that Pakistan Army remains committed to defeating “such cowardly acts by externally sponsored terrorist elements”.
“Terrorists will not be allowed to sabotage the hard earned peace in the country,” read the statement.
