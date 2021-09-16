Ed Sheeran shares truth about US award shows

Aussie singer Ed Sheeran has shared his thoughts on the US award shows, saying that the atmosphere at them 'uncomfortable' compared to British ones.



Ed Sheeran, during his appearance on Audacy's The Julia Show, said: "The room is filled with resentment and hatred toward everyone else and it's quite an uncomfortable atmosphere."

The 'Shivers' artist added: "All the artists are sweet people, but they're like, surrounded by entourages that want them to win too, so it's one artist surrounded by ten people and another artist surrounded by ten people and everyone is kind of giving each other the side-eye."

He, however, clarify that the atmosphere he was referring to was not specific to the MTV Video Music Awards — which took place on Sunday.

"It's nothing to do with MTV or the award show, it's at all the other awards shows [too]; Billboards, GRAMMYs… AMAs," he said. "It's just lots of people wanting other people to fail and I don't like that."

He also added that this isn't something he's ever experienced back home.

"People get the same feeling as me at those award shows," he said. "I've spoken to people and they're like, 'I just felt really depressed afterward.' The atmosphere is just not nice… It's a really, really horrible atmosphere to be in there. I always walk away feeling sad and I don't like it."



Ed Sheeran, who performed his newest single "Shivers" at the VMAs, went on to say: "In England, our award shows are just like, everyone gets drunk and no one really cares who wins or loses, it's just sort of a good night out the Bad Habits."