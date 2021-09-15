Prince Harry ‘snubbed’ Prince Philip’s request to have Sarah Ferguson uninvited from royal wedding

Prince Harry reportedly ended up snubbing Prince Philip’s request while planning his wedding to Meghan Markle.
This news has been brought forward by royal commentator Julie Montagu.
In a new Channel 5 documentary titled Fergie & Meghan: Inconvenient Royals.
According to her claim, there were “reports that Prince Phillip did not want Fergie at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding” but Prince Harry completely refused to honour the request.
During their alleged conversation on the matter, Harry intervened and made it clear that “This is what I want.”
He also went on to say, “This is what my bride wants as well. She has bonded with Fergie and she wants her there.”
The model alleges that she was fired after she gained half an inch on her waist
Selena Gomez flaunts her new helix piercing
Elton John said he will still perform on September 25 as part of the mammoth series of Global Citizen gigs happening...
'The Activist' shifting to documentary special at CBS amid backlash to competition format
Expert says over the next 12 months, the Cambridges will be very much about supporting the queen
Dilip Kumar’s Twitter handle to be deactivated with Saira Banu’s consent, shares family friend