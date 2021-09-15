Prince Harry ‘snubbed’ Prince Philip’s request to have Sarah Ferguson uninvited from royal wedding

Prince Harry reportedly ended up snubbing Prince Philip’s request while planning his wedding to Meghan Markle.

This news has been brought forward by royal commentator Julie Montagu.



In a new Channel 5 documentary titled Fergie & Meghan: Inconvenient Royals.

According to her claim, there were “reports that Prince Phillip did not want Fergie at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding” but Prince Harry completely refused to honour the request.

During their alleged conversation on the matter, Harry intervened and made it clear that “This is what I want.”

He also went on to say, “This is what my bride wants as well. She has bonded with Fergie and she wants her there.”