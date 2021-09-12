Filming has wrapped on 'Mission: Impossible 7'

Director shared a picture with Tom Cruise from the set of the film before heading into post-production on "Mission: Impossible 7".

Director shared a picture with Tom Cruise from the set of the film before heading into post-production on "Mission: Impossible 7".

The filming has finally wrapped on "Mission: Impossible 7", the next instalment in the blockbuster spy series.

The announcement was made by Director Christopher McQuarrie in an Instagram post a year and half after the shooting for Tom Cruise starrer film began.

McQuarrie shared a picture with Tom Cruise from the set of the film before heading into post-production on "Mission: Impossible 7".



Tom Cruise last month presented what he called his most dangerous stunt ever in a clip from his upcoming "Mission: Impossible 7" movie.

Cruise, known for doing his own stunts, takes a motor-bike ride down a ramp and off a giant cliff in Norway and lets go in mid-air before his parachute is released.

The clip, and a featurette of Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie talking about the feat, were shown at the CinemaCon gathering of movie theater operators and Hollywood studio executives in Las Vegas, entertainment media reported.