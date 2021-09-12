Jennifer Garner spends the day with Afghan refugees as they arrive in the US

Jennifer Garner is a trustee and ambassador for the organization, Save the Children

Jennifer Garner is a trustee and ambassador for the organization, Save the Children

Jennifer Garner is a trustee and ambassador for the organization, Save the Children

Hollywood star Jennifer Garner is offering her support to children and families from Afghanistan who have come to the United States to seek refuge from the conflicts back home.

The Yes Day actor, 49, visited an Afghan refugee center near Washington D.C, which was backed by Save the Children.

The trustee and ambassador for the organization, shared a video of her interacting with the refugee children, on Instagram.

“Tucked away from a bustling Dulles Airport terminal, families from Afghanistan—refugees who fought alongside our soldiers, who supported our troops as their drivers, translators, administrators, women who fought for equal rights—are being welcomed into our country in an area curtained off from the public,” she wrote.

“After weeks of worry and waiting they were finally here—hungry, exhausted, with nothing but the clothes on their backs—and their children. Over 40% of the Afghans coming into Washington DC are 0-12, including babies as young as 2 days old,” she went on to say.

“Through Operation Allies Welcome, they are greeted by the US State Department, doctors and nurses, the US Armed Services, the Red Cross…and @savethechildren,” she further wrote.



“A diaper changing station, clothes, blankets, a teddy bear, staffed child safe places to play may sound simple, but to these parents and children they represent care, freedom, joy, safety. Children who feel safe PLAY.”

“Play supports children’s longer term resilience, their ability to bounce back. On my visit to both Dulles and the Expo Center on Monday, 126 children were lined up and waiting when Save the Children staff opened the play space for the day. This is a human endeavor.”

“I am so grateful Save the Children is helping the US Dept of State welcome Afghan refugees, and hope you can help me support these families and this work,” she added.