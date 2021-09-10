 
Friday September 10, 2021
'Kurulus: Osman' will broadcast in Russia

Fans are eagerly waiting for the season 3 of "Kurulus: Osman"

Entertainment

Web Desk
Friday, Sep 10, 2021
Hit Turkish TV series "Kurulus: Osman" will be aired in Russian Federation with Russian dubbing, according to the production team.

The announcement came days before the season 3 of the historical TV series is aired.

The show tells the story of Osman, the founder of the Ottoman Empire. It was watched my millions of people across the world in various languages.

According to a statement, Russia's leading Pay TV and digital platform, Tricolor, will screen "Kurulus: Osman" in local language.

Without sharing the exact release date, the statement said the TV series will soon  be aired in Russia.

