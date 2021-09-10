Amelia Hamlin happy to be back on ramp after Scott Disick split

The model said she could not be happier to be back in action, after a stressful week

Amelia Hamlin shared the joy of walking down the ramp at the New York Fashion Week runway after breaking up with Scott Disick.



The model said she could not be happier to be back "in action," after a stressful week.

Without mentioning Disick, Hamlin said she is trying to cope up with her personal problems.

E! News' Zanna Roberts Rassi asked Amelia if she's feeling relaxed. The star paused: "Relaxed?!" she teased, laughing. "But I love the stress," she added.



She then said she is glad to be busy with work, saying, "I'm so excited to be here. It's amazing. I'm so excited to be back and just in action and around people."

On September 8, Hamlin walked down the ramp for Dundas x Revolve and revealed that she loved the show.

"It's so much fun and I'm so grateful to be here," shared the daughter of Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna.

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin parted ways after 11 months of dating.