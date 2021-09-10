Are Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly engaged? Find out

Megan Fox was seen wearing a 'ring on that special finger' while watching Machine Gun Kelly rehearse

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly sparked engagement rumours just ahead of the VMAs.



As revealed by a source, Megan was seen wearing a "ring on that special finger" while watching her beau rehearse for his debut performance at the 2021 MTV VMAs on Wednesday.

The insider went on to say that the couple is sure to make a "surprise announcement" during the rapper's set at the award show, due on Sunday.

At the same event, Kelly will premiere his new single, Papercuts, with drummer Travis Barker.

Earlier in April, sources revealed Kelly and Fox plan to tie the knot very soon.



They "plan to get engaged and married" when her divorce from Brian Austin Green, with whom she shares three children, is finalized.



Having said that, when asked by E!News, reps for Fox and Kelly said they are not engaged yet. They did not comment on the reported ring.