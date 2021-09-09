Kaley Cuoco refuses spousal support option amid divorce proceedings with Karl Cook

Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco has reportedly refused spousal support from husband Karl Cook in favor of getting to keep all her personal earnings

A report regarding the court proceedings has been brought forward by People magazine.



Also, the reason for their divorce was cited as ‘irreconcilable differences’ but contained no specified date of the separation in the official Los Angeles Superior Court document.

According to the terms of their agreement, Kaley will be keeping “miscellaneous jewelry and other personal effects,” including, her “earnings and accumulations ... before marriage, during marriage, and from after the date of Separation.”

“There are additional separate property assets and obligations of each party as mandated by the parties' Prenuptial Agreement.”