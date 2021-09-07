Scott Disick, Amelia Hamlin 'spending time apart' amid Kourtney drama

Kourtney Kardashian's ex Younes Bendjima leaked an alleged text from Scott Disick dissing her

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin are taking time off from each other as their relationship hit a rough patch.



It all started when Kourtney Kardashian's ex Younes Bendjima leaked an alleged text from Scott dissing the reality TV founder.

“Scott and Amelia are going through a rocky patch,” a source claimed to PEOPLE on Monday.

“It’s partly because of the Kourtney drama but also just ‘Scott being Scott.’ They’re not fully over yet, but Amelia isn’t happy with him," said the source.

The couple allegedly “spent the weekend apart” despite the fact they were both on the East Coast.

“Everything seemed fine last weekend and then all of a sudden, they seem to be having issues,” the insider told the outlet.

The model indicated that she was upset with Disick when she posted a photo wearing a T-shirt that read 'Don't you have a girlfriend?'