Kelly Clarkson is reportedly thinking of making a change to her future career prospects for the sake of her children

Kelly Clarkson considers major career move after Brandon Blackstock divorce

Singer-songwriter Kelly Clarkson recently sat down for a chat and got candid about her career goals for the future.

According to a report by OK! Magazine, the Breakaway singer is thinking of putting her singing career on a halt and is instead of thinking of diving into the television business now that she’s in place to take over Ellen DeGeneres’ TV slot with The Kelly Clarkson Show.



According to a source, “Kelly has been crazy busy, and it’s only going to get more intense.”

In the end, it looks like “Something’s got to give, and it looks like it will be her singing career.”

The American Idol alum wants to spend quality time with her kids and feels this is the best option for the next chapter of her life without her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.



However, in order to stay transparent, the insider made sure to set the record straight and claim, “She isn’t about to quit recording and performing altogether, but music will be sidelined.”



“Kelly’s pretty savvy. She figures it would be a miracle if she’s still hitting the charts in 20 years, but she can totally imagine herself with a hit show!”