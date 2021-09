Drake has managed to surpass Spotify’s streams with his ‘Certified Lover Boy’ album

Drake breaks records with ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Spotify streams

Drake has officially managed to reach the rank of Spotify’s most-streamed songs in a single day, via his brand new album titled Certified Lover Boy.

The news was announced by Spotify’s official Twitter account and they have even dubbed the rapper, “Certified Record Breaker.”

Check it out below:

For those unversed, the 32-year-old rapper’s sixth full-length studio album was scheduled to release earlier this year in January but was postponed due to the health concerns Drake was having at the time.