Angelina Jolie says she and Brad Pitt fought about him working with Harvey Weinstein

Angelina Jolie recalled that Brad Pitt had also approached Harvey Weinstein for 'Killing Them Softly' as well

Hollywood actor Angelina Jolie has shared her feelings about her former husband Brad Pitt choosing to work with the disgraced producer and convicted sex criminal Harvey Weinstein.



While giving an extensive interview to The Guardian, the Maleficent actor, 46, got real about the #MeToo movement in the industry and how she reacted to advances made by the convicted rapist.

"I worked with him when I was young,” said Jolie about working with Weinstein on the 1998 film, Playing By Heart, when she was 21.

"If you get yourself out of the room, you think he attempted but didn't, right? The truth is that the attempt and the experience of the attempt is an assault,” she said.

Jolie further said that the entire experience was "beyond a pass, it was something I had to escape. I stayed away and warned people about him. I remember telling Jonny, my first husband, who was great about it, to spread the word to other guys – don't let girls go alone with him."

"I was asked to do The Aviator, but I said no because he was involved. I never associated or worked with him again. It was hard for me when Brad did," Jolie said.

Pitt worked on Quentin Tarantino’s 2009 film Inglorious Bastards that was co-produced by the Weinstein Company. She recalled that her ex-husband had also approached the infamous producer three years later as well, asking for a spot as a producer on the film Killing Them Softly.

"We fought about it. Of course it hurt,” she told the outlet, adding that she tried to refrain from being at the film’s promotional events as well.