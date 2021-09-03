John Cena wants Eminem to record a verse for WWE theme song

John Cena has invited Eminem to record a verse for WWE theme song.

According to a report in wrestlinginc.com, Cena was asked about a fan-made remix of his "The Time Is Now" theme song during an interview with Esquire.

The actor and wrestler was asked which Eminem verse he would use if he were really adding Eminem to the "The Time Is Now" theme song.

Cena said he would instead have Eminem write a new verse for his WWE theme. He praised the rapper and invited him to lay down a verse to his “The Time Is Now” theme, the report said.



Meanwhile, Eminem joined his label’s new signee, GRIP on “Walkthrough!,” the tenth track from his debut album under Shady Records, I Died For This!?.

GRIP starts the song by walking us through his humble beginnings in the game. In the second verse, Em reminisces about his childhood trauma and the hardships he faced to come up in the world. He ends this walk-through by warning his new signee against the ruthless nature of the game.



