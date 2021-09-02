Sydney Morton watched ‘Suits’ before playing Meghan Markle in upcoming Lifetime movie

The actress watched 'Suits' bloopers to help her prepare for Meghan Markle's character

The actress watched 'Suits' bloopers to help her prepare for Meghan Markle's character

The actress watched 'Suits' bloopers to help her prepare for Meghan Markle's character

Sydney Morton went to great lengths to help prepare for her role as Meghan Markle in upcoming Lifetime movie Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace.



The actress, for the purpose, watched Suits bloopers, which gave immense fame to the Duchess before she quit her acting career.

“I had, like, 30 voice memos that I’d recorded from interviews and scenes of Meghan’s from her show,” the Ohio native told Entertainment Tonight.

“And I would just listen to them on repeat. I’m a musician, I’m a singer, so it was almost like learning a song to find where her voice sits and the cadence, the rhythm of it. So, a lot of repetition, a lot of listening," Morton added.

She continued, “Even bloopers because there’s so little footage of Harry and Meghan being relaxed and not knowing there’s attention on them."

The Manifest alum told the outlet. “So I wanted to find moments where she’s laughing or being herself or cracking a joke, so the blooper reels were really helpful.”

Morton said her own friendships helped her a great deal in understanding how to essay the Duchess on-screen.

“I am about one degree of separation from her,” the Intern actress said. “I am one degree of separation from her in many areas of my life. So I’m thinking it’s an inevitability that I’m going to cross paths with her at some point. So that’s also on our minds too. These are our contemporaries. They’re our same age.”