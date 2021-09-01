Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, the 'Jungle Cruise' was released on July 30, 2021

Dwayne Johnson, The Rock, announces ‘Jungle Cruise’ sequel

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson, best known by his ring name The Rock, has officially announced the sequel of his film Jungle Cruise.



Taking to Instagram, The Rock shared a video from his gym where he confirmed the sequel.

He said in the caption “So cool and honored to officially announce our JUNGLE CRUISE SEQUEL!!!.”

“THANK YOU guys around the world for turning JUNGLE CRUISE into a FRANCHISE. THANK YOU to our DISNEY partners and filmmakers (Jaume Collet-Serra) for your trust, shared vision and intent to deliver for families around the world.”

“The intrepid Dr Lily Houghton and fearless Skipper Frank aka THE PUN-SLINGER return to take you all on the ADVENTURE OF A LIFETIME!!!,” Dwayne said and added “Did you hear about the chameleon who couldn’t change colors?… he suffered from reptile dysfunction.”



He also used hashtags “#JungleCruise #TheSequel #TheFranchise.”

