David Beckham becomes makeup artist for his sweet wife Victoria

Legendary footballer David Beckham helps wife Victoria Beckham to do her makeup

Legendary footballer David Beckham helped wife Victoria Beckham to do her makeup for beauty shoot on Sunday.

The former Spice Girls member enlisted her husband David to touch up her makeup on set.

The renowned fashion designer did her own makeup for a beauty shoot on Monday, with help from a “local makeup artist,” aka her husband David Beckham.



Her shoot was a family affair, as she later trusted her husband to touch up her makeup.



“So I found a local makeup artist…… Seems to be working out!” the designer wrote alongside a photo of Beckham applying her lipstick.

David and Victoria's beauty skills run in the family, as their daughter Harper, 10, helped do her mom’s makeup for a Victoria Beckham Beauty tutorial this spring.