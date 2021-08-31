Dwayne Johnson left shocked over his doppelganger

Dwayne Johnson takes to Twitter to express how shocked he is and expresses wanting to meet the man

The Rock's doppelganger is on the left while the actor himself is pictured on the right.

Dwayne Johnson could not help but be shell-shocked over his doppelganger’s uncanny resemblance.

In a post on Twitter, the Jungle Cruise star shared how impressed he was after he re-posted a side-by-side photo of him and Patrol Lieutenant Eric Fields.

The photo, which went viral, left fans shell shocked as the men looked eerily similar with their buff physique, bald heads and easy smiles.

"Oh [expletive]! Wow," the actor wrote.

It didn't end there as the actor expressed his wish to meet the guy and have a nice chat about his life as his lookalike.

"Guy on the left is way cooler," he continued, referencing Fields.

"Stay safe brother and thank you for your service. One day we'll drink @Teremana and I need to hear all your 'Rock stories 'because I KNOW you got 'em," he teased, adding that he would share a glass of his signature tequila.