Kate Middleton, Prince William moving to Windsor?

Royal expert Angela Levin on Monday  said Kate Middleton and Prince William are moving to Windsor .

Appearing on GB News  the  royal biographer said that "Cambridge family is moving to Windsor to be closer to the Queen."

William is  second -in-line to British throne. His father Prince Charles would become the king after his mother Queen Elizabeth.

The British monarch is currently spending her  summer holiday in Balmoral for the first time since the death of her husband Prince Philip.

Philip died at the age of 99 in April this year. 

