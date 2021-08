Thousands of people on Tuesday took to social media to pay tribute to Princess Diana on her death anniversary.

A group of Diana's fans gathered outside Kensington Palace and created a temporary shrine to pay tribute to her on the 24th anniversary of her death.

Photo by Ian Vogler,, Daily Mirror photographer

The Princess of Wales died in a car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997. Last month, Prince William and Prince Harry unveiled a new statue of their mother in Kensington Palace ahead of her death anniversary.