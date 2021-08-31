Kylie Jenner ‘excitedly sharing pregnancy’ with close friends: report

Kylie Jenner is reportedly excited over her baby bump and is ‘showing it off’ to friends.

The claim was made by a source close to People magazine and according to their claims, “She looks amazing and very happy. She is excited about her little baby bump and has been showing it off to friends. It's cute to see her this excited.”

They also added, “Kylie is doing well. Since becoming pregnant, she has been trying to slow down a bit and to rest more. Still, she is very busy with Stormi and her brand. She seems to love it all though.”

Even Kylie’s daughter Stormi is excited to meet her new sibling and is “beyond excited.”

“She has been wanting to give Stormi a sibling for a while. She loves being a mom. She is thrilled that she and Travis are pregnant again. She has been enjoying her pregnancy in private. She has only spent time with close friends and family.”