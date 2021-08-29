Sandra Oh weighs in on traumatic ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ adjustment experience

Sandra Oh recently highlighted the trauma she experienced when attempting to adjust to the fame of Grey’s Anatomy.

The actor weighed in on it all during her interview with NBC News' Sunday Today with host Willie Geist.



She began by saying, “The reason why I'm saying that is the circumstances you need to do your work is with a lot of privacy. So when one loses one's anonymity, you have to build skills to still try and be real.”

There also come a time when Sandra was unable to “go out” and ended up “hiding in restaurants” before finding a good therapist to “manage attention, manage expectation, while not losing the sense of self.”

In the end, one of the biggest lessons she learned was to be able to guide her own energy. “You just have to work at finding your way to stay grounded. And a lot of times that's by saying no.”