Sandra Oh says her time spent on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ was ‘traumatic’

Hollywood star Sandra Oh is reflecting on the 'traumatizing' experience she had while filming Grey’s Anatomy.

The Killing Eve star, while speaking on NBC News’ Sunday Today with Willie Geist, confessed that the fame that came with her Grey’s Anatomy character was “traumatic” for her.



“The reason why I'm saying that is the circumstances you need to do your work is with a lot of privacy,” said Oh.

"So when one loses one's anonymity, you have to build skills to still try and be real,” she went on to say, adding that prior to her getting professional help, she could not even go out because when she did, she had to hide herself in restaurants.

Oh revealed that she eventually found a good therapist who helped her "manage attention, manage expectation, while not losing the sense of self."

"You just have to work at finding your way to stay grounded. And a lot of times that's by saying no,” she added.