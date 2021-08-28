No, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are not engaged

Camila Cabello has now refuted the claims about being engaged to Shawn Mendes

Famed singer Camila Cabello is breaking her silence about the buzz about her supposed engagement to boyfriend Shawn Mendes.

The rumours were sparked after the singer was seen donning an engagement-like ring on her ‘that’ finger, in a TikTok video she shared of herself dancing.

The Havana crooner has now refuted the claims while speaking to Jimmy Fallon on the Tonight Show, saying marriage is not on the cards for her and Mendes right now.

“Ooh, is this news? No, guys!” she said.

“He [Shawn] has not [asked me to marry him]. And I am not engaged. I swear to God, I don't know what hand the engagement ring goes on, so sometimes I'll just like put it on my ring finger,” said Cabello.

“I mean, I'd actually like you to enlighten me—which hand is the engagement hand? Because I don't know. My parents are married, and they both lost their ring. Literally, my mom couldn't tell me, either. She could save me from this, but she doesn't because she doesn't know, either!” she went on to clarify.

“It's the left hand, right? Yeah,” responded Fallon.

“You don't even know! Is this common knowledge?” Cabello said to Fallon.