Britney Spears cannot thank Sam Asghari enough for supporting her relentlessly

Britney Spears cannot help but praise boyfriend Sam Asghari for giving her immense love and support.

Throughout her court battle against dad Jamie Spears, Asghari has acted like Spears' rock, standing besides her always.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Spears shared a selfie with her beau wherein she lauded his cooking and acting skills.



"Not only has this cute [expletive] been with me through the hardest years of my life but he happens to be an extremely good cook!" Spears wrote. "Fast & Furious franchise, don't miss out on your next star !!!!"

Earlier in June, Spears testified in court for the first time against her dad, filing for him to be removed.

Meanwhile Asghari told PEOPLE in an interview that he will continue to support his 'lioness,' "I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves."