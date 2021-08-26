Adele appears to be smitten with her new boyfriend Rich Paul on dinner date

Singing sensation Adele enjoyed a romantic date with her new boyfriend Rich Paul in West Hollywood.



The 33-year-old singer appeared to be smitten with her new beau as she went makeup-free for date night at the coastal European eatery Olivetta in West Hollywood on Monday night.

Adele looked amazing as she made her way to the valet outside of the trendy restaurant located on the famed Melrose Avenue.

The singer slicked back her bright blonde hair and let tendrils cascade down her back. She stayed safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic by wearing a black face mask.

Adele finalized her divorce from ex Simon Konecki in March and the pair share custody of son Angelo, eight.

