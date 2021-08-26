Iggy Azalea touches on ‘tough but rewarding’ parenting struggles as a working mom

Award-winning rapper Iggy Azalea recently got candid about her ‘goofball’ son Onyx as well as the ‘tough balance’ of seesawing between being a mother and a working woman.

The rapper got candid over it all during her interview with People magazine and was quoted saying, “Honestly, it's definitely really hard, but that makes it super fulfilling. I feel way more accomplished to know that I am able to do all these things at the same time.”

“But sometimes it can be very stressful. I like to spend the whole day with my son, and he doesn't go to bed until 7 o'clock. That's when the clock starts for me, whether it's in the studio or working on other creative projects. I don't go to bed until 4:30 in the morning, and my son wakes up at 7:30.”

“It's a never-ending cycle of balancing what I want. I have big respect for other working moms. Whether you're an entertainer or whatever you do, it is a tough balance, but it's really fulfilling.”

Before concluding she added, “I love knowing that all the projects I'm doing are things that my son's going to get to see one day and be like, 'My mom was really cool. Look what she did.'.”