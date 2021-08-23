Kim Kardashian hints at reunion with Kanye West

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian has hinted at reunion with her estranged husband Kanye West six months after their split made headlines.



The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram and shared a story where she hinted at the reunion.

Kardashian, who filed divorce from Kanye in February 2021, shared a cryptic post about 'love' and 'happiness' leaving fans speculating about their reunion.

She wrote “Time is too valuable to be wasted on anything less than love, good vides, and happiness.”

Earlier, Kim, 40 and 44-year-old Kanye were spotted grabbing lunch together in Malibu on Friday, August 20.

Kardashian and Kanye West got married seven years before filing for divorce in February 2021.

The couple shares four children — daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3, plus sons Saint, 5½, and Psalm, 2.