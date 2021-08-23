Sean Penn lashes out at those still unvaccinated against COVID-19

Sean Penn urged his fans looking to watch his new film Flagship, to get vaccinated before heading to the theatres

Hollywood icon Sean Penn is blasting unvaccinated Americans for putting others in danger.

While chatting with CNN, Penn compared not being vaccinated to ‘pointing a gun in someone’s face’.

"It's, you know, I have some areas of strong belief in the Second Amendment,” said Penn to Michael Smerconish.

"But I think that you need to recognize how, you know, with something like this, you can't go around pointing a gun in somebody's face, which is what it is when people are unvaccinated,” he said.

Furthermore, Penn went on to urge his fans looking to watch his new film Flagship, to get vaccinated before heading to the theatres.

"There are those that, once the FDA gives full approval, will go forward with it," he said, talking about the two categories he thinks the unvaccinated fall into.

"And that there are those who have become entrenched in a kind of radical libertarianism and an identity of politic that has sort of perversely turned this issue into something that forgets that in the United States of America, our entire history, it's all based on being independent because we understand interdependency. The entire history of successful things in this country,” he added.