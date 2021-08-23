 

Anwar Hadid shares loving birthday tribute to 'girl of his dream' Dua Lipa

Shehzad Hameed
Monday, Aug 23, 2021
Anwar Hadid gushed over his ladylove Dua Lipa as he marked her 26th birthday on Sunday (August 22, 2021)

The 22-year-old model – who is the brother of fellow models Gigi and Bella Hadid – took to his Instagram story on Sunday to gush over the ‘Levitating’ hitmaker in honour of her 26th birthday.

Alongside a picture of Dua smiling, Anwar wrote: “Happy birthday girl of my dreams [heart emoji] love u forever and always (sic)”

Dua Lipa also marked her own birthday with a snap of herself holding some pink heart-shaped balloons. She captioned the shots: "I'm a leo - can't u tell."

Anwar’s sister Gigi Hadid took to her own Instagram Story to share a selfie with Dua which was captioned: "Happy happy birthday sweet @dualipa! Supernova! We love you. Wishing u the best day & year!!!!”

