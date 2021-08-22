Kanye West ends ‘causal’ romance with Irina Shayk to focus on work

Supermodel Irina Shayk and rapper Kanye West have split up following their casual two-month romance.



If reports are to be believed, the two decided to part ways following their two-month relationship, as the Yeezy designer wanted to focus on his work and children.

"It was never a serious thing that took off,” said a source told People.

A second insider explained that he wants to put all his energies in his work and his four kids, North West, 8, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 3 and Psalm West, 2.

"He doesn't have time to date right now. He finds Irina amazing though. They remain friendly,” said the insider.

Us Weekly also confirmed the split through their source: "Kanye and Irina are over, but they never really started, there's nothing going on there."

West and Shayk had first been linked in June when they were photographed together near Provence, France.