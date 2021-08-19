'Meghan Markle and Harry believe Queen Elizabeth has not taken full ownership of the royal race'

British royal experts are commenting on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's response to Queen Elizabeth's reaction to their allegations of racism against some members of the royal family.

Angelia Levin, while commenting on the updated version of the couple's biography "Finding Freedom" said the couple believe the monarch has not taken full ownership of the royal race.

"It's beyond disgusting. I hope the Queen doesn't listen to a couple like that who make sure they're victims. They're so resentful," she said while talking to talkRadio.

In a joint bio of the updated version of their biography Finding Freedom, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed they were not surprised by the Queen's reaction at all.



Meghan, in her interview with Winfrey said, she had faced racism as a royal.

Meghan Markle and Prince are settled in the United States with their two children after stepping down from their royal roles.



The couple welcomed their daughter a couple months ago and named her after Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth.



