Scarlett Johansson and Husband Colin Jost welcome their first child together

Scarlett Johansson and her husband Colin Jost - began dating in 2017 and tied the knot in October 2020 - have welcomed their first child together.



There were reports that Johansson was expecting a baby with her husband. While the couple didn't comment on the news at the time. On Wednesday, Colin confirmed that the 36-year-old actress had recently given birth to a son. His name is Cosmo.



The Saturday Night Live star announced the news on Instagram Wednesday (18 August), posting: "Ok ok we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much."

The surprise news comes in the same week that Jost first confirmed Johansson was pregnant during a stand-up comedy show. “We’re having a baby,” he had said. “It’s exciting.”



The baby is Scarlett Johansson's second child, as she also shares a six-year-old daughter named Rose with her ex-husband Romain Dauriac.

