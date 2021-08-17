Selena Gomez, sister Gracie share adorable video

Fans were left gushing after Selena Gomez and her little sister Gracie shared an adorable video on social media.

In a video on TikTok, the Lose You to Love Me hit-maker shared a silly video of herself with the little one.

The clip begins by Gracie staring into the camera telling her sister "You embarrass me".

It then cuts to the singer crying and saying "I just deleted the whole TikTok!" while Gracie laughs next to her.

The video concludes with the Selena demonstrating Snapchat to Gracie through a fit of laughter, saying, "See? This is where it's at. Snapchat is where it's at!"

This is not the first time the Baila Conmigo singer’s sister made an appearance as she previously shared a video of them recreating a Full House scene.