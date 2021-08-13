Jamie Spears issues scathing jibe at Britney Spears: ‘She doesn’t know or remember’

Jamie Spears accuses Britney Spears of not “knowing or remembering” the allegedly unjust aspects she’s “complaining about.”

Mr. Spears' response has been submitted to the court and according to findings by Insider, it claims, “To the extent that Ms. Spears is upset with being admitted to the treatment facility, her medication, or her specific treatment plan, she is directing her anger towards the wrong person.”

“At present, it is unclear whether Ms. Spears knows or remembers the extent to which Jodi Montgomery, Sam Ingham, and the medical team were involved in everything she is complaining about.”

This statement comes shortly after Britney’s mother Lynn provided her own statement against Jamie to courts and requested his termination as her estate's key conservator.